The simulated experience called Virtual Reality can be similar or completely different from the real world. From Oculus Rift and Google Daydream to PS VR, this technology is getting plenty of hype. Recently, the company who is working on the full-body VR suit has announced a VR-powered glove.

Teslasuit

Named as Teslasuit Glove, this VR glove will be able to detect movements of the wearer's hand and can provide tactical feedback. It can be used along with the VR suit or separately. The company behind the development of this glove and the suit said that it combines "haptics, motion capture, biometry and force feedback."

Usage of Teslasuit

By using these features the Teslasuit can be used for tele-control systems or for medical rehabilitation. The developers claimed that this new technology implanted into the suit and gloves can track and record real-time data so could even be used to monitor users' stress levels or heart rate.

VR suit

In 2016 the Teslasuit first came under the limelight with a full-body VR suit but the project was abandoned initially. But later the suit somehow made its way to the CES 2018. It should be noted that the suit is currently only available for business customers, not regular customers.

The suit is was demoed again at CES 2019 and the companies said that it can be used at risk associated and challenging jobs such as astronaut training and fuel loading. It needs to be mentioned that both the suit and gloves will be on display at CES 2020. So if you are planning to visit the event then you can check it out for yourself at the Teslasuit booth.

The usage of VR