A new video has been making the rounds showing two missiles attacking the Ukraine passenger flight carrying 176 people. Popular news media outlet said that they verified the video before releasing it. The missiles attacked the flight 30 seconds apart which brought down the plane immediately.

In the clip, the aircraft can be seen flying for several minutes after catching fire. It crashed and exploded after a few minutes later. The reports suggested that the first strike disabled the plane's transponder while the second brought down the plane completely. The Iranian government had initially denied the suggestion that the Boeing 737-800 was shot down.

Arrested the person who captured the video

After the crash, the country has been in continuous turmoil with the citizens protesting against the country's actions. The video led to several criticisms by the international community. After several investigations and Iran's continuous denial of the attack, the video led to the Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh to accept the mistake from their side.

Iran later said that they have detained the people behind the shooting of the plane. They did not give out the names of those who were arrested but Fars news agency said that the person who took the first video has been arrested.

Even after the crashing of the flight, people have not backed down from avenging the death of the Iranian commander. The death of Qasem Soleimani has led to Hezbollah vowing to remove the US from the middle east.

Iran restraining the public

The student protests in Iran and the vigils for the departed Ukraine flight passengers has created unrest within the government. The UK ambassador to Iran was detained following a vigil that happened in a university premises.

The vigil soon turned into a protest as the ambassador was leaving the event. Iran has been making several wrong moves in the direction of growing international tension. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the US escalation led to the downing of the plane and that Iran should take the full responsibility for their actions.

Several countries requested deescalation from both the countries through diplomatic measures since the beginning of the tensions. The escalating tensions between the countries have affected the markets and the people equally.