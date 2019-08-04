Tesla is offering free supercharging for fresh Model X and Model S units out in the streets. Previously, the company discontinued this offer as it was a bad practice for their company. However, Tesla is doing this again to encourage more sales of these specific Model units.

As seen on the company's official Twitter, the free supercharging promos are now available for new orders of Model S and Model X vehicles. Future owners of these Models could enjoy free battery recharging to an extent. However, fans replying to the Twitter post see this as a disappointment despite the bonuses it gives.

Fans see it as the company's way of helping the Model S and Model X to catch up on sales. As of now, Tesla's Model 3 sedans have experienced immense sales growth and raking in big cash for the company. Even with the increased sales growth of the Model S and Model X's, their growth are not as great compared to the electric sedan. Fans see the free offers as the company's way of saving the product line.

Compared to the Model 3, both Model S and Model X are more expensive choices from Tesla. The company could be pushing more sales to these cars with these free Supercharger deals. The Twitter post confirms the free offers but doesn't say how long will the company offers this feature.

Many fans are also ticked off as they want to know if Model S and Model X units are still eligible for these bonus if they owned these models prior to the promo. In the past, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the practice is unsustainable for the company in the long run and the company stopped offering this.

Unlike other electric car companies, Tesla supports a large network of Supercharger stations. These stations are like gas stations for electric cars and can be exclusive to Tesla vehicles. Electric cars from other companies could also rely on it but will need to know if its parts are compatible with the Superchargers. Overall, Tesla cars are best for traveling as its users can rely on these Superchargers and prevent any hassle if they run out of charge on the way.

For now, new owners of these cars could enjoy free battery recharging for some time until Tesla decides to stop offering the promo again.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.