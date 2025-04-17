New Surveillance Footage Shows Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Arakawa Buying Groceries a Day Before She Died

New surveillance video footage was released by New Mexico authorities on Tuesday, which authorities believe was the last public appearance made by Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Hackman before her sudden death. Betsy, also known as Betsy Arakawa, is believed to have died on February 12 at the Santa Fe home she shared with her husband.

New Mexico Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell had earlier revealed that the classical pianist's cause of death was hantavirus, a rare disease transmitted by rodents. Surveillance video obtained by The Sun captures Arakawa, 65, using the self-checkout after purchasing her groceries at a Sprouts Grocery Market in Santa Fe around 4 p.m. on February 11.

Touching Final Footage

The footage, released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, shows Arakawa wearing a face mask while shopping for groceries, which was also reported earlier too. A few minutes later, she was spotted at a nearby Shine Pet Food store.

The video shows Arakawa alone on the shopping trip, and she appeared to be acting completely normal, with no signs of discomfort or unusual behavior.

Earlier that same day, she had sent an email to her therapist and canceled her February 12 appointment "out of an abundance of caution," because Hackman, 95, had been showing symptoms similar to a cold or flu. However, Hackman had tested negative for Covid-19.

In her final days, Arakawa was the primary caretaker for her Hackman. Police records, including emails, phone logs, and web searches, showed Arakawa had searched the internet for information on Covid-19 symptoms and was considering getting medical help for Hackman in the days leading up to her own death.

Among her online searches were questions on whether Covid could lead to dizziness or nosebleeds. On February 12, the day she is believed to have died, Arakawa searched the internet for nearby healthcare providers.

Tragic End

Hackman, who was battling Alzheimer's disease, died at home on either February 17 or 18. It's likely that the "French Connection" star was unaware that his wife had been lying dead in the house for several days.

Authorities said last month that Hackman died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease listed as a contributing condition.

Hackman and Arakawa's bodies were not found until February 26. It was only after maintenance workers who arrived at their Santa Fe home alerted cops that the grim discovery was made.

The couple was recently laid to rest following a private memorial service held in Santa Fe, which was attended by close family and friends, the New York Post reported.