Near-death experience, popularly known as NDE has been perplexing medical science for years. Even though medical experts consider this as a survival trick of the brain, spiritualists strongly argue these weird hallucinations are actually signs of an afterlife. Now, a new study that analyzed participants from 35 countries has suggested that one in ten people have experienced NDE.

The new study conducted by an International team of researchers revealed that near-death experiences are equally common in people who are not in imminent danger of life-threatening events like heart attacks or strokes.

Some of the common bizarre experiences shared by the participants are abnormal time perception, exceptional increase in the speed of thoughts, vivid senses, and a feeling of out of the body experience.

"I felt like I just died, and I went to heaven. I heard voices, and I was sure I would not come back to my life. It was weird. I could not control my body," said a participant who is an NDE victim.

Interestingly, 73 percent of the NDE victims revealed that their experiences were distressing, and only 27 percent claimed the near-death experience completely pleasing.

During the study, researchers also found a connection between the trigger of near-death experience and Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep intrusion into wakefulness. As REM sleep intrusion intrudes into wakefulness, people often experience visual and auditory hallucinations.

"Our central finding is that we confirmed the association of near-death experiences with REM sleep intrusion. Although the association is not causality, identifying the physiological mechanisms behind REM sleep intrusion into wakefulness might advance our understanding of near-death experiences," said Dr Daniel Kondziella, a neurologist at the University of Copenhagen and the co-author of the study, Telegraph.co.uk reports.

A few days back, a woman named Sandi had shared a mindblowing near-death experience testimonial on the NDERF website. In the testimonial, Sandi claimed that she saw a dark otherworldly entity after falling into the clutches of the dead for a few minutes following drug abuse.