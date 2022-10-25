The NEW StrideCharge Phone Mount And Charger Making It Safer For Parents And Their Kids

To this day, I still remember the first time I ran with my daughter in the stroller around the jogging path, not far from our house. She was all strapped in and ready to go; unfortunately, I was the one who was least prepared.

We were a few minutes in when I realized not only did I not have the correct stroller for running, but I'd left home without charging my phone. As it generally does, Murphy's Law transpired, and one of the stroller wheels came loose, nearly ending in disaster; luckily, being the super parent I am, I was able to avert catastrophe.

However, as I reached for my phone to call my spouse, my phone battery was as "dead as a doorknob." Needless to say, I hung my head in shame, turned around, and slowly headed home.

My daughter is 8 now, but the memories of running with her strapped tightly in that stroller will live with me forever. Providing you have the essentials like your phone charged, running with your child is one of the most rewarding experiences any parent can have.

Exercising With Your Phone Has Never Been Easier

Many parents, myself included, love to exercise, but when your first child comes along, things can start to get a little tricky and, to be honest, pretty unsafe if you're not prepared. Several factors need to be considered, before heading out for a run with the stroller:

What time of the day do you plan to run?

How long do you plan on running?

Do you have the correct stroller? and

Of course, is your phone charged and easily accessible?

The last thing you want to happen as a parent is to get stranded out on the walking path, miles from home and with no way to contact anyone. Trust me; it's a horrible experience.

The StrideCharge phone charger and mount have changed the game concerning child and parent safety, especially in the areas of the bike and stroller. Let's be honest most of us have our phones glued to us when we're out exercising; we're either listening to music or audiobooks, taking calls, or tracking our activities on Strava.

But it's not just parents who rely so heavily on our phones; most kids nowadays have cell phones. Teenage kids continually ride around with one hand on their bars and the other on their cell phones.

Nothing worries parents more than seeing their kids riding around with one hand and not looking where they're going.

StrideCharge Phone Charger; Practical and Chic

In three simple steps, the StrideCharge Phone Charger mounts securely and easily to the handlebars of your bike, stroller, or scooter. As a former cyclist, I understand the importance of keeping your eyes on the road and both hands on the bars; the StrideCharge makes this easier than ever.

Step 1: Simply attach the StrideCharge Phone Mount to the handlebars of your child's bike or your baby stroller; Don't worry; it's a piece of cake, and you don't even need any tools.

Step 2: Now, take your phone and gently fit it inside your StrideCharge Charge Case. Attach the StrideCharge Charge Case to the mount and gently turn to lock it into place.

Step 3: When you need to charge your phone, simply push the button on the back of the phone case. It's that easy.

StrideCharge Leading the Way In Design and Innovation

The StrideCharge is not only sleek and stylish but, most importantly, simple and practical. The locking mechanism securely holds the phone in place when your kids are on their bike rides.

For parents who run with their children in strollers, the locking mechanism allows you to unlock the phone with one hand, letting you keep the other hand firmly on the bars.

Knowing your phone is charging while you're on the go means you won't miss any important calls. You also get the added benefit of knowing your workout data is safe.

The StrideCharge Mount is made from shock-absorbing materials that soak up the stroller's bumps while running and keep your expensive phone from getting damaged. The team at StrideCharge has rigorously tested the mount to withstand the most forceful impacts, which adds to peace of mind.

The fact that the StrideCharge charges your phone while on-the-go is invaluable for us parents; quite frankly, it's a game-changer. However, the most meaningful benefit for parents is seeing their children with two hands on their handlebars.

This makes riding much safer for children, and believe me, it takes a lot of pressure away from parents having to worry about their child's safety.

To learn more about StrideCharge, visit their Official Website