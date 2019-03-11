American software major Microsoft has launched the new version of the Skype for Web with several upgrades and features, but sadly will not support Apple's Safari web browser.

Microsoft has not mentioned it officially in the press note, several Apple Safari users were unable to use Microsoft's popular video calling application on their PCs. It's not just Safari, users can not use Skype for Web even on Opera and Firefox.

The Redmond-based company in a reply to VentureBeat has said that Skype for Web uses new calling and real-time media technology and function differently in multiple browsers and for now, it will not support Safari, Firefox and Opera. The company, for now only considers Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome users as high-value clients compared to users of the aforementioned browsers.

Other Chromium-based browsers such as Vivaldi and Brave support new Skype for Web application.

This statement will definitely invite strong reaction from non-Chrome and Edge users, but it would be wise, Microsoftbring out a firmware to support Safari, Firefox and Opera, as they are utilised by millions of users.

Key Features Of New Skype Of Web:

HD video calling—users can experience HD video chat in one-to-one or group in addition to call reactions.

Call recording—you can record important meetings with colleagues, friends and family.

Notifications panel—You click the bell icon to see reactions to your messages, @mentions in group conversations, or if someone quoted you—all in one central place. Just click a message in the notifications panel to jump into the conversation.

Find within conversations—You can now easily find messages in the current conversation by typing the word or phrase you want to find in the search box.

Chat Media Gallery—The Chat Media Gallery makes it easy to find files, links, and photos shared in a conversation, whether it was yesterday or last month. No more scrolling through your chat history—just click Gallery under the chat name to see all the files, links, and photos in the conversation.

In a related development, Microsoft has asked Windows 7 users to upgrade their PCs with the new update with Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA)-2 on March 12.

The company will give Windows 7 consumers, around four months to update their PCs with the latest update and sign up for SHA 2.Or else from July 16, Microsoft will be not obligated to offer security coverage from new malware or any virus threats.