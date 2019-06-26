An obscene video posted on YouTube and other websites on Tuesday, June 25 by an anonymous individual that purportedly showed a Malaysian minister in bed with Santubong People's Justice Party Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

The video, which is almost three minutes long not only surfaced on YouTube but also uploaded on several pornography websites. The links to these websites were also shared on WhatsApp group especially targeting reporters and politicians. People's Justice Party's Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the PKR communications chief, was among those politicians added to the WhatsApp group.

This chat group name had only a comma and the group administrator had a 011- number. The links to the porn websites were posted under the headline "[VIRAL] Video Scandal Azmin Ali Part 3."

This video showed two men in bed in a hotel room and while one of them leaves the bed, the other one put his spectacles to check his mobile phone.

It should be noted that the first controversial video, which captured the Malaysian minister was released on June 11. While Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali was in the video, Haziq clarified that he was also in that footage.

The deputy president of PKR said that he was not in the video and mentioned that it is just a plot to destroy his career. His aide Hilman Idham has reportedly lodged a police report.

On June 12 another set photos and videos of these two men was released and then on June 18, another set of images were shared. Meanwhile, Haziq was taken under custody on June 14 and released on bail the next day. Currently, the Malaysian police are investigating the series of released videos and images.

After the video clips were released Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad told the media, "so now somebody in the government is involved in a scandal. Investigations into wrongdoing or crime, they can take leave but this is a political thing. In fact, it was intended to embarrass him and to ask him to take leave."

In a press conference, when the PKR president Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim was asked to comment on the sex video scandal, he said, "We are not either interested in questioning or discussing the contents." He also mentioned that the disciplinary bureau has been very tough on this issue.