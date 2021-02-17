A satirical tourism advert is encouraging humans to change their inhabitance and move to Mars. The ad is created by the Fridays for Future campaign (FFF), an environmental movement founded by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The message behind this unique ad is—If you are wealthy enough go to Mars and set up a human colony, which is exactly what SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants to achieve by 2050, and if you are staying on Earth it's time to tackle climate change issues.

As NASA's Perseverance rover is set to land on Mars on Friday, February 18, the FFF has released the satirical ad focusing new path from Earth to the red planet. This video highlighted the fact that the maximum number of people from Earth won't be able to leave this planet and the effects of the climate crisis behind.

However, the NASA rover will join the UAE's Hope orbiter and China's Tianwen-1 orbiter on Friday. This is an unmanned mission. But many people, including Musk, believe that humans will soon set a foot on Mars.

Mars Is the Future for 1%

The new advert—"1%"—was developed with Los Angeles-based ad agency FRED & FARID. This shows the advantages of looking forward to settling up a colony on Mars, which is described as an untouched land with "breathtaking landscapes and incredible views".

The red planet is portrayed as a promise land where there is no war, criminality, pandemics and pollution. The narrator of the advert says: "Mars offers the ultimate freedom. Freedom to pave a new path for humans. Freedom to create a new way of life. Freedom to forever change the course of humanity."

But at the end of the video, it shows a text on the screen which reads: "And for the 99 percent of humans who will stay on Earth, we'd better fix climate change."

It explains that even if the one percent of the world population gets a chance to settle down on Mars, 99 percent of people will be on Earth, which has been facing massive climate change issues. So, the inhabitants of this planet need to fix environmental issues such as global warming before the blue planet becomes inhabitable.

FRED & FARID Los Angeles said, "We aimed to create a film in a retro-futuristic and propaganda genre that would be both provocative and impactful."

According to a FFF spokesperson, Government-funded space missions and the world's elites who are just 1 percent of the population are lasers focused on Mars, while most humans will never get the chance to visit or live on the red planet.

"This is not due to a lack of resources - but the fact that our global systems don't care about us - and refuse to take equitable action," added the spokesperson