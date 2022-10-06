Russia's Nuclear Submarine Spotted Off The Coast of Norway in Satellite Pics; Onboard Belgorod K-329 Is Poseidon Torpedo That Can Drown Cities

Russia's submarine that can drown cities has been spotted by satellites. Nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod has been spotted off the coast of Norway. NATO had previously lost the track of the 604ft, 30,000-ton submarine.

It has been picked up in a part of the Arctic Ocean called the Barents Sea by expert naval observers. The location of the vessel is a big deal â€“ it's been spotted in waters that have a coastline of both Russia and Norway, which is part of NATO, according to Daily Star.

Belgorod Submarine Spotted in Barents Sea

Researcher H I Sutton was the first to release the snap on September 22. The Belgorod submarine was launched in 2019 and it was commissioned in July 2022. The submarine is on its first long-range trips. Although, it's not too far from Russia.

Belgorod Was Seen Leaving Severodvinsk a Few Weeks Ago

Sutton highlighted that he noted the submarine leaving Severodvinsk in the White Sea a few weeks ago, and it was in the Barents Sea by September 22. She was still there on September 27. On both dates, she was observed on the surface. This is not unusual for new submarines like this, according to Naval News.

Submarine Has Underwater Drone Poseidon

Onboard the Belgorod submarine is the underwater drone Poseidon, which is a nuclear-capable torpedo that has the capacity of drowning the islands. Pro-Putin TV channels have claimed that the weapon can plunge entire Britain into the depth of the sea by triggering tsunamis in coastline cities.

The Poseidon system is a new kind of weapon that can force the Western powers to change their strategies and figure out new countermeasures, according to Sutton.

Poseidon Can Drown Cities By Triggering Tsunamis

The submarine, which is 604ft-long, could be part of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to the reports. It's submerged in the Barents Sea, therefore, the weapon is suspected of triggering a blast in the Nord Stream pipelines.

Dmitry Kiselyov, a Russian TV propagandist, believes that the Poseidon drone is capable of triggering a 1,640ft tsunami.

Read more