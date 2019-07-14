The latest Samsung update for its smartphone are currently causing headaches for some of its users. Apparently, the new update could reset your phone and ask for a PIN code even though the user never added one. Meanwhile, the company has yet to fully address this issue.

The new update has affected some of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus owners, according to ZDNet. While the update pushes out the best features and software optimization to the device, the update has somehow locks users due to suddenly asking for a PIN code.

The PIN code problem also extends where it totally blocks the user from getting in the device. Upon trying to open up the device through inputting a random PIN code, the phone would reset and ask again for another PIN code.

On Samsung's end, customer service has been suggesting to do a factory reset, according to Forbes. This is a viable choice but not for users who have important files that have yet to be backed up. An alternative way is to access the device via safe mode or just its storage with help from a third-party device.

The problem can only be found on select Samsung units coming from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. As of now, we'll have to wait on Samsung to fully address the issue and roll out a fix, free repairs or any compensation for the problem.

As of now, Samsung has much on their platter to fix as of late. Their upcoming units are speculated to have some issues while the Galaxy Fold has yet to recover from the fiasco earlier this year. The company has been active in resolving the problems and improving their first foldable display unit in the smart device market since the Fold's screen problems.

While Samsung has yet to fully acknowledge this issue, the company is known for recovering fast and quick on preventing the problem on becoming bigger. In the last Galaxy Note 7 release, reports about the device confirm that it has a risk of exploding while in use of its owners. The company was quick to pull out all their stock and made its next iteration better.

