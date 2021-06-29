New Research Shows People who Took the mNRA Vaccine Could Be Protected For Life

A new study published by Dr. Ali Ellebedy from the Washington University in St. Louis has found that people vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine could be protected for life from Covid-19.

However, the study states that the protection from the virus would remain for many years only if the virus does not mutate and evolve further than its present form.

Considering the various forms and mutations the virus has gone through, it is unlikely to remain the same in its current form.

Dr. Ellebedy and his team of scientists took samples from the lymph nodes five differnt times to examine the vaccine efficiency in a span ranging from three weeks, four weeks, seven weeks and 15 weeks respectively after the first dose of the vaccine. The samples were taken from people who took the mNRA vaccine.

The study sowed that even after multiple periods of time, including four months later, the vaccine was still active and did not fade in its efficiency.

Also, the study did not conclude that the mNRA vaccine' efficiency would remain the same against the new Delta and Delta+ variants that is plaguing the United States, Europe, Australia and India.

What Is mNRA Covid-19 Vaccine?

mRNA vaccines teaches our cells how to make a protein, or even just a piece of a protein that triggers an immune response inside our body. The cells then display the protein piece on its surface and our immune systems recognizes that the protein didn't previously belong there.

The cells start to build an immune response by making antibodies exactly the same way when what happens during natural infections, but this time against Covid-19. ''It's a good sign for how durable our immunity is from this vaccine,'' said Dr. Ellebedy to The New York Times.

Which Vaccines Comes Under mNRA?

Dr. Ellebedy's study was conducted with people who took the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, as these contain mNRA and are highly protective against Covid-19 for a long time. The findings were published in the medical journal Nature.

The research left out Johnson & Johnson and AstraZenaca vaccines as they do not fall under the mNRA protection as both are viral vector vaccines.