Cancer killing properties have been identified in a protein found in human breast milk, a study has revealed. As per the new study, cancer cells were killed in at least forty patients with bladder cancer after they were administered with six doses of a drug synthesised from alpha-lactalbumin — a protein found in human breast milk.

While it is a well-known fact that breastmilk boosts immunity and is superior to cow's milk, the largest clinical trial to date of its kind that took place in the Czech Republic reveals that human breast milk has anti-cancer properties. Numerous other reports suggest breast milk has anti-inflammation properties and helps killing bad bacteria in the gut.

Lead researcher Professor Catharina Svanborg from the Lund University in Sweden suggested a fatty acid called oleic acid was sourced in experimental drug Human Alpha-lactalbumin or Hamlet that is lethal to Tumour cells. Patients administered with the drug passed out cancer cells from dissolved tumours through urine.

Professor Svanborg says the results "inspire us to continue the efforts making Alpha1H available to cancer patients" and prove Hamlet's ability to target specific tumours with minimal or no side effects. Mats Persson, the CEO of Hamlet Pharma Ltd, said the breakthrough showed the future of cancer treatment was bright.

He stressed the discovery was an important milestone for the company, but researchers needed more evidence to make the drug "gentle chemotherapy of the future" as studies showed Hamlet had the ability to kill more than 40 different types of cancer cells in a laboratory setting.

"If efficacy can be combined with a lack of toxicity, this treatment can be used both as prevention and therapy. The vision is to make it available to patients across the globe susceptible to certain cancers or suffer from tumours that can be reached and treated with this substance," Asia One quoted Professor Svanborg as saying.

The researcher said the finding first published in theAsianparent was a potential alternative to current cancer treatment options such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy because Hamlet had the ability to target tumour cells while leaving healthy, adjacent cells unharmed.