The MIUI 12 logo was released by Xiaomi through the Chinese social media networking site Weibo. The next version of the MIUI 11 is expected to be released by the third quarter in 2020. The company announced the release in September last year.

The global ROM has been rolling out since October last year. The news portal GSMArena said on Friday that the new version can be expected to be released during the same time period in 2020. The post did little to reveal which features it will come with, but some reports suggest that MIUI 12 will make the system-wide dark mode to all users.

While MIUI 11 had already introduced the feature to Xiaomi phones, some users were left out.

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to add three new features to its MIUI 11 user interface.

The first feature to be added is a Focus mode. By using this mode, users would be able to restrict themselves to make just the emergency calls and use some camera functions.

The timings for Focus mode can be set as per user's preference, ranging from 20 to 90 minutes. A user can turn on the mode in Settings>Screen Time Management.

The other mode will be Curriculum mode, which is a student-oriented calendar, where one will be able to take down notes for a particular day.

The third feature, to be rolled out with the upcoming MIUI 11, is customisable locks creens, allowing users to select colors, captions, pictures and even emojis.