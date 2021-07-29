New Orleans Woman, 33, Dies from COVID-19 Complications Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

A 33-year-old woman living in New Orleans died on July 25 even though she was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. She reportedly passed away from COVID-19 complications in a rare breakthrough case.

Angelle Mosley Visited a Hospital after Falling Sick on July 22

Reports say that Angelle Mosley was not feeling well on July 22. The same day, she texted her mother and informed about her illness. According to her mother, Angelle ruled out the possibility of COVID as she wasn't experiencing some of the key symptoms of the virus, such as loss of taste and smell. Also, she was fully vaccinated.

"She said 'I know I do not have COVID. I still can smell and taste. And I am vaccinated.' But when she got to the hospital, turns out she had it," Tara Mosley, Angelle's mother, told local outlet WDSU.

She visited a hospital the same day where she was later diagnosed, and was eventually released.

Angelle's Health Condition Worsened on July 25 and Died on the Same Day

By the weekend Angelle was back in the hospital. Her neighbor took her back to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 25) when her condition deteriorated. Angelle had pneumonia and a high fever. Her heart rate was also falling. She died later that day.

Angelle's Mother Says Obesity Could Be One of the Factors Behind Her Daughter's Death

"One of the things that I will say contributed to her death, Angelle was large for her age. She was obese. The variant that is out right now. It is showing us it is really serious. I saw this with my own child's life," Mosley told WDSU.

As Angelle's mother is mourning the loss of her daughter, she has suggested others to take the vaccines and follow all the safety protocols.

What's the Condition in Louisiana, where Angelle's Death Reportedly Occurred?

Louisiana, where Angelle's death reportedly occurred, is among nearly two dozen states grappling with high levels of viral transmission. Officials with Louisiana Department of Health said of all the COVID-19 deaths reported last week, vaccinated people accounted for less than 10%.

Netizens Pour Their Condolences

Angelle's mother said that It did not take long for people from across the New Orleans community to start paying their respects on social media after hearing about Angelle's death.

Breakthroughs Represent About 0.098% of Those Fully Vaccinated

There are various reports of breakthrough COVID-19 cases occurring among fully vaccinated Americans. However, a new data reveals that breakthroughs are expected and represent about 0.098% of those fully vaccinated.

As of July 19, 2021, more than 161 million people in the US had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the CDC had received reports of 5,914 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of those, 1,141 fully vaccinated people had died from COVID-19, and of 5,601 had been hospitalized.

CDC Reverses Indoor Mask Policy

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates. Health officials believe that some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others. The CDC's announcement announcement comes at a point where the US is expected to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases due to delta variant.