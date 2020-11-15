The coronavirus or COVID-19 advisor of Joe Biden has given a warning that the healthcare systems are going to collapse and coronavirus patients can die in waiting rooms if cases continue to rise in the next few weeks as a new model suggests that around 70,000 people can die before the inauguration of the president-elect, as per reports.

The Democrat has pledged to make controlling the virus a top priority and is probably going to push for the mask-wearing mandates and more fiscal stimulus for keeping businesses and workers afloat when he gets office next year. But in the two months until the day of the inauguration on January 20, increasing infections can add over eight million more cases and 70,000 deaths, representing a probably 80 percent rise in infections and a 29 percent rise in deaths, as per the calculations of Reuters.

The only ways for changing the outcome, experts stated are for Donald Trump's outgoing administration to change the strategy or state governments to introduce tougher and more coordinated measures. "The epidemic is going to be worse than it was in the spring, and worse than it was for the everyday American," Gregg Gonsalves, a professor in epidemiology at Yale University said.

Rise of COVID-19 in US

As per Reuters reports, the US can report between eight million and 13 million more cases of coronavirus between now and the inauguration. The calculations that are based on early November daily case count and percentage growths also showed that at the present daily rate of deaths another 70,000 to 150,000 people of America may die between now and Inauguration Day.

As of Wednesday, more than 243,000 coronavirus deaths got recorded in the US. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has a similar estimation of just more than 360,000 COVID-19 deaths on January 20 without many any changes in the mandates, a rise of 117,000 from November 12. Trump has shown less interest in the White House coronavirus task force in recent times as he focused on the re-election campaign and an effort for challenging votes in many states after the November 3 election.

A spokesperson of the White House said that the task force of the president remains focused on saving lives and is 'in constant contact with state and local jurisdictions and health care providers, and continues to promote common-sense mitigation measures'. After an election night party indoors at the White House where guests were mostly not wearing masks, several top allies of Trump including Mark Meadows tested positive for the virus.

It looks not likely that Congress is going to pass significant additional fiscal stimulus before Biden goes to the office. The infectious disease experts stated that the US federal government must be doing much more currently.