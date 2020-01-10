Windows and XBOX maker Microsoft has just rolled out a new free-to-use tool to filter out paedophiles from the online text-based networks to ensure children safety. The new technology, called Project Artemis, would now be offered to online platforms providing chat services.

The technology inside Project Artemis would actively scan all the ongoing chats and assign a rating to each according to the languages used in the conversation. These ratings would later help the service provider to detect, addressed and reported.

Microsoft already using the technology in XBOX

Microsoft, in a statement, has mentioned that they are already using the same technology in its online gaming platform XBOX. Significantly in XBOX, millions of people across ages exchange messages via in-game services which are encrypted and transmitted around the world. Besides, Microsoft has mentioned using the same technology in its another popular VOIP communication platform Skype.

The new Microsoft technology would urge other big gaming companies and platforms to bring out similar solutions to keep the children's safe from the sexual predators lurking on the internet.

Microsoft added that it developed Project Artemis alongside it partnered with social media sites and chat services such as MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout and Tagged maker The Meet Group Inc, famous multiplayer online game developer Roblox Corp, messaging app developer Kik Interactive Inc, and the anti-trafficking non-profit group Thorn.

Facebook confirmed to use machine learning to tackle children exploitation

Recently Google-led online video platform YouTube had pulled out tens and hundreds of channels, and disabled comments in millions of videos after a report about Child pornography inside YouTube surfaced. Another social media giant Facebook has also confirmed to use machine learning to tackle children exploitation.

Microsoft launched another toll dubbed PhotoDNA previously which is used by many law enforcement agencies to find and remove images related to child exploitation. The tool creates a digital signature of a copy. It looks for its other instances and uploading time to figure out its authenticity.