A 32-year-old man from New Mexico, who shot a federal agent, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer. Derick Garcia, from Albuquerque, is said to have shot an FBI special agent despite sufficient indication of him being a federal officer. The agent is now home and is said to be making a quick recovery.

"Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. FBI special agents courageously accept the danger as part of their job. Fortunately, our agent who was shot on Friday while performing his duty is out of the hospital and recovering," said James C. Langenberg, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Albuquerque Field Office, in a statement.

Search Warrant Gone Wrong

According to the complaint, federal agents pursuing an investigation related to threatening communications connected to a supposed kidnapping of a former FBI Special Agent, executed a search warrant at Garcia's residence at around 7:20 am on 11 December 2020. The special agents were wearing marked ballistic vests that clearly indicated that they were FBI agents.

After knocking on the door of the residence, the agents announced and identified themselves. They declared that they were executing a search warrant. However, the 'reply' that the agents received was one that was far beyond verbal.

Shooting At Federal Agents

Following their announcement, Garcia is said to have fired at least one round through the door at the agents. One agent was struck by the bullet and no residents exited the building. The search warrant was then executed with the assistance of the FBI Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit to evacuate the residents who had barricaded themselves inside, the complaint stated.

Shortly after that, Garcia, a female identified as Denise Herrera, and two minors came out of the front door and detained. The injured agent was rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment. If convicted, Garcia could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers our federal, state and local law enforcement officers face on a daily basis in Albuquerque, and of the pressing need to confront the subculture of violence that is taking root in our city," expressed the prosecuting attorneys.