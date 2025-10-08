New Media Artist Explores How Movement and Technology Can Heal and Connect Audiences

Art has always been able to evoke various responses from the audience. Some see it as entertaining, others say it is cathartic, and some treat it as otherworldly. Much like the sheer number of different ways in which art is perceived and experienced, art forms also greatly vary and continue to evolve and change over time.

"In 2025, we're seeing a pivot in how audiences engage with art. The boundaries between physical and digital experiences are dissolving, creating spaces where movement, technology, and fashion come together to form something entirely new," says Yi-Han Chou, dancer, researcher, and multimedia artist from Taipei now based in New York City.

Chou's work is evidence of the power of embodied experience. Her multimedia installations elicit varied responses from the viewers: some merely observe while others feel the urge to participate, creating immersive worlds where movement becomes language and technology is a translator.

When Art Bridges Worlds Through Movement and Technology

Yi-han Chou's artistic practice spans dance performance, filmmaking, interactive installations, real-time art, system design, sound, and photography. This multidisciplinary approach allows her to create experiences that engage audiences on multiple sensory levels.

"I think the research provided me with a foundation for my creative practice and aesthetic choices," Chou explains. "As my practice developed and became more specialized, research felt more essential for understanding the foundation of what I'm trying to communicate."

Her work at NOT JUST A LABEL's digital studio is unveiling a growing trend in the fashion and art industries, where immersive technologies are changing how audiences interact with creative content.

The Growing Popularity of Immersive Experiences in Fashion and Art

The union of fashion, technology, and performance art is creating more opportunities for artists and designers. This growth is driven by several factors, including the rapid adoption of AI-powered design, virtual try-on solutions, and the increasing popularity of sustainable and smart fabrics. For artists like Yi-Han Chou, these technologies offer new canvases for expression.

"I would love to create something like Punchdrunk's production, but on a more diverse level with my personal experience," Chou shares. "I think there is less work in the world that is recognized from an Asian and female artist's perspective. For me, that is a unique experience, and it is completely different from a Western historical framework."

Healing Through Art in a Digital Age

What distinguishes Yi-han Chou's work is her focus on healing and connection. The world becomes more fragmented by digital interfaces, but Chou's installations create spaces for genuine human interaction.

"I am mostly interested in research and creation that bridges performance and technology," Chou expresses. "I hope to experiment and build a body of work during my time in this program."

This approach fits with the direction the industry is heading, as retail experiences are expected to become more personalized and immersive, with AI remembering customers' preferences and adjusting environments to suit individual tastes.

Cultural Identity in a Global Context

Yi-han Chou's work is deeply influenced by her appreciation for cultural exchange and the power of kinetic expression. Drawing inspiration from the natural world and existential theories, her creative practice invites audiences to experience art through multiple sensory channels.

"I think in the future, I will still want to focus on performing arts and film as my main creative mediums. However, I would love to develop more sound-based work, as well as audiovisual performance pieces in real-time," Yi-Han Chou says.

As 2025 fares, fashion, technology, and performance art are expected to continue evolving. The rise of the Metaverse and virtual reality (VR) has led fashion firms to develop immersive retail experiences that are more than about online purchasing, altering what it means to shop, interact, and engage with fashion in a digital world.

For Yi-Han Chou, these developments offer exciting possibilities. "I keep my creativity through different ways. For example, by trying to see more shows, looking at other people's work, going to exhibitions, exchanging ideas, and discussing with my friends," Chou shares. "I love to do research and reading, which keeps my brain active with different thoughts and ideas, which then translates to how I approach my art and connection with people."