After facing numerous backlash from its users', Apple has finally ditched its controversial butterfly keyboard once and for all with its latest MacBook Pro laptop. The latest MacBook Pro laptop comes with an all-new Magic keyboard with a series of new changes in its specification.

Interestingly, Apple hasn't changed the processor in its basic model to stay ahead in the competition. The Intel 8th Generation processor was rolled out in 2017 and has become little dated in contrast to latest hardware standard. Many Windows laptop from Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer, and even Microsoft features 10th generation Intel processors.

MacBook comes with an option of having Intel 10th generation processor

The latest MacBook too comes with an option of having Intel 10th generation processor clocked at 4.1 GHz with a higher price tag. The base model price of MacBook Pro 2020 comes at $1299, while the expensive one goes up to $1800 with a beefy specification.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch flagship model packs a 512 GB SSD which could be upgraded up to 4 TB and 16 GB memory expandable up to 32 GB. On the other hand, the basic MacBook Pro model packs 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD based inbuilt storage.

Iris Plus graphics is available in the latest version

The Iris Plus graphics available in the latest version of Intel processor helps the MacBook Pro to offer at least eighty per cent faster visuals. Happily, the Iris Plus graphics support Apple Pro Display XDR at 6016 x 3384 pixels with P3 Wide colour Gamut and true 10-bit colour with over 1 billion colours. The MacBook Pro offers a 13-inch display with a resolution count of 2560x1600 pixels, which is way higher than many flagship Windows laptops 1920x1080 pixels resolution.

The new MacBook Pro's quad-core processor clocked at 3.5 GHz promises to offer up to 2.8 times faster performance than earlier MacBook editions. The increased SSD storage could also help the newest models to offer smooth performance with most of the tasks. Apple is rumoured to launch another series of MacBook Pro laptops next year with its home-brewed processor, and an impressive Mini LED display.