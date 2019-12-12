Samsung is gearing up to unveil its 2020 flagship smartphone very soon. Rumoured to launch in MWC, 2020 in February at Barcelona, the upcoming smartphone is showing its face more often through new leaks regarding its specification and design changes.

As hinted by a few authentic-looking leaks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 would come up with an expandable AMOLED display with a series of new changes. Like the Samsung's current flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S11 series too would come up with four devices- Samsung Galaxy S11, Samsung Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 Plus alongside a bigger-display variant accompanied with a stylus called Galaxy Note 11.

Camera



The upcoming phone has again been leaked in new renders, giving an idea about its camera specifications. The forthcoming flagship series from the South Korean conglomerate would pack a powerful rear camera setup in the backside of the device. The S11 series of phones are also rumoured to feature a combination of sensors to offer better selfie clicking experience.

As the primary camera, the Galaxy S11 series would come up with a powerful 108MP camera with 5X optical zooming capability.The Galaxy S11e is rumoured to come up with a 64MP primary camera sensor with 2X optical zooming capability combined with a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus would boast an even more powerful 108MP ISOCELL image camera sensor with 5X optical zooming capability paired with three or four more powerful lenses to offer telephoto, wide-angle, ultrawide and Time of Flight (ToF) feature. Both the devices are rumoured to provide high-resolution images, 8K video recording at 30FPS, and supposed to set a new standard in mobile photography.

Battery



According to rumours, the upgraded edition from the series, Galaxy S11 Plus is supposed to come powered by a 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S11e might have a 4,500mAh battery. All the phones from the Galaxy S11 series would support 25W fast-charging capability. All the devices are also rumoured to feature a bit-in spectrometer and a super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ration and an integrated fingerprint sensor.