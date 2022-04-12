New Jersey to Promote Puberty Blockers and Masturbation as Part of Sex Education for Fifth-Graders

New Jersey Board of Education has planned to reform sex education curriculum by teaching the fifth-graders to manage their adolescence through puberty blockers and masturbation. This has evoked a mixed response from various segments of society.

Where on one side this step is being seen as a sagacious move to deal with the confusion that the adolescents face pertaining to their sexual needs, there is a segment of conservatives who feel that promoting puberty blockers and masturbation at such an impressionable age is a wild idea. This is also being looked upon as a step against "nature".

In a report carried by the Daily Mail, in the lesson plan entitled, "Its All about Hormones" the students are instructed to watch a video called 'Puberty and Transgender Youth.'

Is this LGBTQ Influence?

The video emphasizes upon making puberty a fun time minus stress and it states that in case an adolescent needs time to explore more about his/her gender before the hormonal changes start to occur, it is must to share the feelings with a parent, counsellor, therapist or doctor. The video further suggests to meet the endocrinologist who can recommend puberty blockers that stop your body from changing.

The ongoing chatter on the social media also points towards the increasing influence of LGBTQ organizations on the society as well as the administration. Safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ is one thing and filling the young heads with ideas is another, thus the two should not be mixed, opined some of the social media followers.

"Dems wonder why people are leaving their party? "NJ public school students as young as 10 could be taught that puberty blockers are an acceptable way to "manage" puberty & that masturbating "a few times a day" is a healthy way to relieve stress, according to sample lesson plans", read a tweet.

Another tweet stated, "#New Jersey parents: ask your politicians & teachers how many of them would allow their own elem. kids to read this crap & take puberty blockers. #defundpubliced NJ sample lesson plans push videos for 5th graders on graphic sex-related content https://foxnews.com/politics/nj-sample-lesson-plans-push-videos-5th-graders... #FoxNews."

A twitter user Replying to @JonBramnick stated, "It's inappropriate, videos on masturbation for 9 year olds is inappropriate. Those who think it's ok don't have children in NJ schools, are from out of state giving their 2 cents or are part of the problem."

Expressing resentment, another user stated, "Among the lessons for older students from NJ's new sex ed curriculum that are drawing opposition are those that discuss anal and oral sex, masturbation and abortion as a "pregnancy option." Here's what parents are saying."