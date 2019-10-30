A small plane crashed into a New Jersey home, leading to multiple houses being "engulfed" in flames, authorities said. The incident took place on Tuesday but the cause of the crash remains unknown.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna 414 crashed into a home on Berkley Avenue in the community of Colonia. It remains unclear how many people were on board the twin-engine aircraft. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties so far.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was inside the homes. The FAA was headed to the scene to begin an investigation into the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

Video of the incident posted on social media shows massive flames and smoke rising into the air.

This is a developing story.