Google has rolled out its latest Android iteration for Pixel devices with an array of new and enhanced features. The new update, however, will only cater to Pixel 4 smartphone owners, at least for now.

Besides offering more photo controls, turn down robocalls, enhanced Duo video calls, and an all-new focus mode, the update will provide an improved Google Assistant for select English versions of five countries. The list includes Australia, the UK, Canada, Ireland and Singapore-accented English. Post updating your Google Pixel 4, Google Assistant will understand Singapore-accented English more accurately.

You will only be able to use Google Assistant in Singapore English only after:

Setting your phone's default language as US English.

Setting up the Assistant language as Singapore English.

Use a personal Google email ID.

Removing any third-party launcher app, if you are using one.

How to set up

Setting up Singapore English as your Google Assistant language is quite easy. Just activate Google Assistant on your Pixel 4 by saying "Hey Google, open Assistant settings," or navigate to Settings>> Apps & Notifications>> Assistant and select Singapore English as default language and turn on Continued conversation.

Things you can ask

The improved Google Assistant will let you open apps, change device settings, make calls, and a series of other tasks, including the following:

Get local info

Weather: What's the weather today?

Food: Find pizza restaurants nearby.

Business hours: Is Walgreens still open?

Navigation: Navigate home.

Plan your day

Traffic: How's the traffic to work?

Reminders: Remind me to do laundry when I get home. Remind me to call Mom every Sunday.

Flights: Is United flight 1463 on time?

Ask Google

Game updates: Who won the Warriors game?

Calculations: What's 20% of 80?

Dictionary: What does "gregarious" mean?

Translations: How do I say "Nice to meet you" in French?

Finance: How's the S&P 500 doing?

Unit conversions: How many kilometers in a mile?

Search: Search for summer vacation ideas.

Image search: Find pictures of kittens.

Web answer: How do you remove wine stains from a rug?

Play media

Music: "Play some jazz music."

Podcasts: Play the latest episode from This American Life.

News: Play the news. What's the latest news from BBC?

Have fun

Get to know your Assistant: Do you dream? What's your favorite color?

Games: Let's play a game. Give me a trivia question.

Entertainment: Tell me a joke. Tell me something interesting.

Take, search & share photos

"Show me my photos from Singapore."

"Take a selfie." Then say "share this with Ryan"

"Take a picture in 10 seconds."

Manage your phone's settings

"Turn on the flashlight."

"Take a screenshot"

"Turn on Do Not Disturb"

"Turn on Bluetooth"

Make calls or send messages

"Call Mom"

"Tell Tina I will be five minutes late"

"Text Adam, Don't forget to get milk on your way home"

In a chat thread, say "Reply, I'm on my way"

Open apps

"Open Translate"

"Search for yoga classes on YouTube." Then say "Share this with mom"

"Find hotels in San Diego on Maps"

"[Artist name] on Google Play Music"

"Show me emails from Michelle on Gmail"

Open websites in Chrome

Ask your new Google Assistant to go to a site in the Chrome app.

Go to [site name]

Open [site name]

The new assistant can also do a lot more. Click here to get the complete list of commands.