The Novel Coronavirus has claimed more than 11,000 lives globally, spreading among humans from tiny droplets of bodily fluids. While many researchers are still researching on this deadly virus, Poland's Medical University of Wrocław researchers have claimed that a section of the world population could be more likely to get infected severely by COVID-19 due to their genes, said a report by the Polish Press Agency.

The research on Coronavirus infection

As per researcher Paweł Gajdanowicz of Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology, Warsaw (NENCKI), "Genetic studies and association analysis have revealed the relationship between genetic differences and susceptibility to infection with viruses such as HIV, HBV, HCV, dengue virus, tuberculosis-causing bacteria, leprosy, meningitis cerebrospinal and malaria-causing parasites."

It should be noted that the scientists have found mutations in a gene encoding the CCR5 -- a protein on the surface of white blood cells that is involved in the immune system since it acts as a receptor for chemokines and can make people less likely to contract HIV.

According to Mirosław Kwaśniewski from the Medical University of Białystok, early studies have found that there are variations in the ACE2 gene which are known to make people more receptive to the Coronavirus SARS-CoV. It should be mentioned that the Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 gene could also play a big role in SARS-CoV-2 infections.The gene encodes the ACE which is not found in the lungs, the small intestine and other cells.

"Activated virus proteins - as in the SARS-CoV pandemic in 2002 - have been shown to bind to the human receptor encoded by the ACE2 gene, causing infection," said Dr Kwaśniewski.

COVID-19- The deadly disease

According to Dr Kwaśniewski, besides the age factor, now scientists should notice whether the impact would depend on health conditions like diabetes, or hypertension. "Only now, in a crisis, are we all beginning to recognise the importance of such dependencies more," he added.

When the Novel Coronavirus attacks the respiratory system, people experience mild symptoms such as dry cough, fever and fatigue. But the COVID-19 can deteriorate into severe acute respiratory syndrome and it could cause death.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, "Most people - about 80 percent - recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around one out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness."