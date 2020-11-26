It has been a year since the first novel Coronavirus infection case was reported in China and scientists to have found more than 10 symptoms of COVID-19. Now, a new study by the University of Barcelona researchers revealed the early signs of the infection that can appear before the typical symptoms.

University of Barcelona scientists aimed to examine the loss of taste and smell that many COVID-19 patients experience. They surveyed one group of 35 patients with the disease and a control group of the same gender, as well as age group. Their symptoms were measured with the absence or presence responses.

The Findings

Over 68 percent of the surveyed patients reported at least one "nasal" symptom. As per the researchers who published their findings in medRxiv, the COVID-19 positive group experienced "a strange sensation in the nose" and excessive nasal dryness, more than the control group.

The symptom developed simultaneously with the loss of smell and taste, and largely before or during the other symptoms of novel Coronavirus infection. On average the nasal symptoms lasted for twelve days. "The presence of these nasal symptoms, and their early occurrence, could potentially facilitate early diagnosis of COVID-19 and initial social distancing efforts," added the report.

'Long-Hauler' Symptoms



Dr. Natalie Lambert of Indiana University School of Medicine and Survivor Corps conducted a separate survey that analyzed the long-term experiences Coronavirus survivors are having. Here are 15 symptoms from the COVID-19 'Long-Hauler' Symptoms Survey Report: