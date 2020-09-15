The deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is currently spreading like wildfire as researchers are currently working to find new characteristics of the deadly virus. Now, the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova confirmed on Tuesday that an individual who recovered from the disease may emit and infect another person for up to 90 days after recovery.

"We have observations, and similar observations exist abroad that a recovered individual emits the virus for up to 90 days. Our observations in the Russian Federation [record] up to 48 days, while abroad there are observations of almost 90 days. An individual without symptoms is feeling great and has excellent blood [tests] and all other factors but he is still emitting the virus nasally," she mentioned as reported by TASS.

COVID-19 Emitted From Recovered Patient up to 90 Days

According to the doctor, under these circumstances, the risk is great that the virus is going to stay in the functionally active condition. "That is why [after the infection or inoculation] <...> I won't suffer from this virus myself but at the same time I may become a spreader of the infection, this is important," the top sanitary doctor stated.

The deadly virus outbreak has been creating a major stir around the world in recent times. Russia in the month of August registered a vaccine that it claimed to be the first one to fight against the deadly disease. But experts around the world raised questions regarding the efficacy and safety of the vaccine as it did not undergo proper tests. But the vaccine gave positive results in tests conducted after it got registered.

The deadly virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected more than 29.2 million people globally as the US is the worst affected nation followed by India and Brazil. According to experts, an effective vaccine might get launched by the first quarter of 2021. On the other hand, few of the scientists also claimed in recent times that the virus may become seasonal flu.