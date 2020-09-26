As the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread worldwide, scientists and experts are getting to know about more potential symptoms of the deadly disease. Now, a study claimed that small bumps on the tongue can be a potential symptom of coronavirus. The study examined hundreds of patients at hospitals in Madrid, Spain.

The mean age of the patients was 56 and 58 percent of them were female, as per reports. Just below half of the patients had mucocutaneous manifestation (immune deficiency syndrome), with the hands and feet getting particularly affected. A quarter of the patients had rash in the mouth, the most common of which wad the lingual papillitis that are mostly small red or white bumps on the tongue.

COVID-19 Symptom

This study comes after the King's College London and the British Association of Dermatologists study also linked the rashes to the deadly disease. Veronique Bataille, the Consultant Dermatologist who was the leader of the coronavirus skin research, said, "Our research shows that rashes can be more predictive of Covid-19 than fever and cough, particularly in children. We found that one in six children gets a rash without any other classical symptoms. For most, Covid-19 rashes last for a few weeks and eventually disappear. In some cases, prescribed medication may be needed if the rash is very itchy," as reported by The Sun.

The images that were collected with the COVID Symptom Study app for gathering information. They indicate eight types of rash can be signs of the disease, including red toes and fingers, chest eczema, and pityriasis roses. Dr. Tanya Bleiker, the President of the British Association of Dermatologists, said, "The association between certain rashes and Covid-19 has become increasingly clear, and being able to recognize these is crucial for reducing the spread of the disease. We're delighted to announce the launch of the Covid-19 skin signs image gallery, with the COVID Symptom Study team."

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 32.5 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 989,000 people in more than 170 countries. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.