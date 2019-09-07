Neither a T-rex nor an Ankylosaurus, this time archaeologists found a dinosaur, which represents a whole new species. The researchers found this new member of the dinosaur family in Japan and mentioned that it is the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in the country that could help to explain the origin and evolution of this species in the region.

As per the archaeologists, this newly found pre-historic creature is a completely new genus and species of the plant-eating hadrosaur. They used to live on earth in the late Cretaceous period, almost more than 65 million years ago.

As per the study conducted by Hokkaido University researchers, the dinosaur skeleton was discovered underneath 72-million-year-old marine deposits in Mukawa, a town in Hokkaido, Japan. It was nicknamed Milawaryu, but later the researchers gave it a proper classification, Kamuysaurus japonicas that means deity of Japanese dinosaurs.

The study, which was published Scientific Reports, revealed that the first evidence of this dinosaur species was found in 2013 after the archaeology team uncovered a partial tail of the reptile. Later, when they continued the excavation project, they found all the parts of this new ancient species, which is the largest ever found in the region.

The research also revealed that this dinosaur was almost eight meters long adult creature and weighted as about 4.5 US tons if it walked on two legs, or 5.8 US tons, if it walked on all four.

To understand this particular dinosaur species, the research team conducted an analysis of 350 bones and 70 taxa of hadrosaurids and the results determined that this dinosaur belongs to the Edmontosaurini clade.

Even though the scientists found that it is closely related to Kerberosaurus fossils discovered in Russia and Laiyangosaurus discovered in China, there are some unique characteristics that separate it from other dinosaurs.

In addition, the study reveals that its cranial bone notch is positioned lower while the jaw bone is particularly short. Even a short row of spines on the back is more tilted than other dinosaur species.

The researchers, who were involved in this revolutionary study, believe that their study will help to understand the origin of Edmontosaurini clade of dinosaurs and the migration mystery.