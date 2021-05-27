New Digital Bridge For Growth-Oriented Businesses In APAC

We live in an entrepreneurial world that is highly automated and in an era where technology has become oxygen for business to thrive. People often embrace the power of technology in their day to day lives, considering it a 'necessity.' Yet, in some businesses, they still stick with conventional methods which might keep them engaged in mundane and monotonous work processes for hours. Well, the solution is digital operations where Kelechi Anyaegbu believes that 'productivity through innovation' is the future of businesses.

Kelechi Anyaegbu is one of the thriving entrepreneurs, Founder of Data Engineering (DE), and a digital operations consultant who is passionate about empowering business owners and managers to embrace constant change in the business environment as an opportunity for growth and innovation. Various businesses often face operational inefficiency because of uncontrolled expansion that costs them time, manpower, and enormous money. Unfortunately, there comes a time when even perfect business plans and ambitious goals lose their essence when they lack the grip of their operational processes and customer demands. Such scenarios usually force businesses to engender multiple hiring processes even when they have limited resources and budgets.

One of the looming questions in such scenarios is about bridging the gap between lethargic business operations and business growth. Well acquainted with the power of the internet, Kelechi built a foundation at Data Engineering that aims at revamping the automation process and enhancing business flexibility. Redefining the areas of work, the combinations are designed to help existing human employees accomplish more than they could ever do alone.

When we talk about improved efficiency, this innovation is a perfect rescue from mundane tasks and challenging processes. While the machines manage the operational agility, humans on another hand can bond better with their innovative ideas, creativity, and of course, executions. Currently, Data Engineering is helping companies architect and implement Odoo as their cloud-based ERP solution. It provides them with a unified platform across their front office and back office operations that bring greater business visibility, improved decision-making, and enhanced productivity. The results of services like Digital Process Automation, Custom App Development, ERP Implementation, Digital Operations Advisory, Data Analytics remain nothing short of spectacular.

The solutions unveil the perfect little secrets of scalability and transformational experiences for the business. When you offer solid digital operations to your business, you are simply freeing yourself from taxing decision making, intricate monitoring, and stringent internal business processes. Above all, your effortless cost saving would be a cherry on the cake.

While the pandemic has left businesses in a grinding slump, these successful business management systems have been efficient enough to enhance their operational performance and production quality. Today, Data Engineering's innovation has impressively re-built the pandemic-ridden businesses in no time. The addition of their services is nothing but a quick solution for a quick recovery. Successful implementation of these solutions on the cloud environment will be your foundation for a new bridge that will connect you to new markets and one that is flexible enough to adapt to constant changes in the regulatory and business environment.

Kelechi Anyaegbu continues to fill the gaps in businesses with digital innovation. After the world was taken aback by the global slowdown and continues to respond in uncanny ways, he elucidates how the future of businesses is digital technology. "Growth-oriented businesses during this period of uncertainty have responded to the opportunities presented by the COVID restrictions by adopting band-aid solutions that may not be ideal for sustainable business growth. The focus now for these business owners should be on stabilizing and strengthening their digital technology bridge to avoid future disruption. Many of the solutions and processes rushed into place, will need to be evaluated for long term deployment, by fully understanding the impact they will have across the organization and partner networks' ', says Kelechi.