Tokyo reported around 130 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Saturday, a third consecutive day with over 100 new cases of the deadly novel virus, public broadcaster NHK confirmed.

Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital's nightspots. Tokyo on Friday reported 124 new cases, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among nightlife workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts.

COVID-19 in Tokyo

Japan's infection rates remain far below many other countries but the rising number of cases and the possibility of renewed restrictions have put authorities and businesses on edge.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 525,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)