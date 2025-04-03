New Bus Interchanges in Singapore's Woodleigh and Pasir Ris to Open in Late April

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that a new bus interchange at the integrated transport hub in Pasir Ris will welcome passengers on April 27 and the long-delayed Woodleigh Bus Interchange in the Bidadari housing estate will open to the public on April 20.

On Thursday, April 3, the LTA said that Bidadari's bus service 146 will be modified and a new service 148 will be added. Both services will make stops at the recently constructed Woodleigh Bus Interchange.

According to the authority, initially, these two bus services will operate from Woodleigh Bus Interchange, which can accommodate up to seven bus services.

In order to serve four additional bus stations along Bidadari Park Drive and Upper Serangoon Road, service 146 will be redesigned to operate from the new bus interchange and run in both ways along Bidadari Park Drive. Bartley Road is also covered by the service.

The new service 148 will be a loop service between Woodleigh Bus Interchange and Potong Pasir, connecting residents to amenities in the Bidadari and Potong Pasir estates.

These include institutions such Maris Stella High School and St Andrew's Secondary School, as well as Woodleigh Mall, Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre, Bidadari Community Club, and the soon-to-be Bidadari Polyclinic.

It will travel along Potong Pasir Avenues 1 and 3, Upper Serangoon Road, Bidadari Park Drive, Sang Nila Utama Road, and Upper Aljunied Road.

The Woodleigh Village integrated development, which includes 330 Housing Board apartments and a hawker centre, is where the subterranean Woodleigh interchange is situated. It will be run by SBS Transit, a bus operator.

The Covid-19 epidemic and major engineering difficulties caused the Woodleigh Bus Interchange to be delayed from its original 2021 completion date, which was supposed to coincide with the completion of a Build-To-Order (BTO) project in the Bidadari housing development.

The BTO project, which is connected to the Woodleigh MRT station, was up for sale in November 2016 and its last blocks were finished in November 2022.

The first neighborhood in Bidadari to have all of its apartments finished was Woodleigh, which has 2,685 apartments spread among three BTO developments.

LTA noted that that all 17 public bus services that currently operate out of the Pasir Ris Bus junction will move to the new junction. However, their routes and stops will remain unchanged.

Alongside the new interchange will be a designated pickup and drop-off location for a shuttle bus that transports Singapore Armed Forces personnel to and from the SAF Ferry Terminal in Changi. For personnel traveling to the Basic Military Training Center on Pulau Tekong, this shuttle service is available.

According to LTA, the newly constructed Pasir Ris Bus Interchange is part of an integrated development that is connected to the Pasir Ris Mall, which opened in July 2024. A polyclinic, town square, and condominium are all part of the plan.

Three MRT lines—the present East-West Line, the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL), and the Punggol Extension of the CRL—will eventually be accessible from the Pasir Ris Integrated Transport Hub, which is run by bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore.

According to the LTA, it is trying to get commuters to appreciate that it might take some time for the bus operators to become accustomed to the new bus interchanges.

LTA said both interchanges will have inclusive elements that serve seniors, families with small children, and people with mobility issues.

These amenities include infant care rooms, a commuter care room for people who might need a peaceful and quiet place, priority queuing zones with chairs at all boarding berths, and barrier-free access at major entries. Additionally, both interchanges have personnel-only amenities such a staff lounge and canteen.

The two interchanges will have temporary navigational measures in place, according to the LTA. This is due to ongoing development on Pasir Ris Town Plaza and the future Pasir Ris MRT station on the CRL, as well as ongoing work on the underpass between Woodleigh Bus Interchange and Woodleigh MRT station.

In order to direct commuters along temporary routes that connect the new bus interchanges with the MRT stations, the authority stated that it will collaborate with bus operators.