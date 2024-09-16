A new-age Educational Escape Room concept from Korea - KIDS IN THE ROOM is expanding to Singapore.

KIDS IN THE ROOM participated for the first time in FLAsia 2024, the largest franchise fair in Singapore, at Marina Bay Sands Convention Hall, from 12 to 14 September 2024.

During the commencement speech on 12th September 2024, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Trade and Industry Ms. Low Yen Ling specially mentioned her excitement about KIDS IN THE ROOM's debut at the franchising fair, and its advancement into the region. With her team, they stopped by their booth to have their first-hand experience on KIDS IN THE ROOM's mini educational escape-room game The Astro Challenge. The team is looking forward to collaboration opportunities with the public sector too.

Some Korean brands present at the fair include Ediya, Salady, Yumsem Kimbap, Gopizza, while local brands include Dian Xiao Er and Lee Wee & Brothers.

KIDS IN THE ROOM, a revolutionary educational escape room game concept (targeting children 6 to 14, and their families), was founded in South Korea in 2022 by UNREAL COMPANY PTE LTD (Korea). Gaining popularity among Korean children and parents, they are currently working on their 5th branch at level 10 of Daejeon NC Departmental store, with the intention of a strong expansion in its home country, South Korea.

This entry into Singapore is led by Vivienne Tan, a returning Singaporean who co-founded KIDS IN THE ROOM in South Korea. Being a passionate mom of two young children, Vivienne sees the urgent need to keep children's curiosity and wonderment alive, and that there is a call for understanding of purpose among the younger generation. Especially in a serious situation where children are now unknowingly falling victim into the excessive use of smart devices, resulting in allocating significantly lesser time in developing their soft skills.

The solution is the creation of interactive out-of-the-world spaces combined with gamification of educational contents where children can form teams with their family or friends, play and explore with their five senses while being immersed in an enticing and meaningful story. Game themes revolve around countries of the world and occupations like astronauts, policemen and Olympiads. They are aimed at exposing children to openness, knowledge, and inspiration to finding their purpose in life.

KIDS IN THE ROOM aims at empowering children of the world with problem-solving skills along with other crucial soft skills like resilience, teamwork, communication, critical and creative thinking.

KIDS IN THE ROOM's long term plan includes spreading brand presence in different parts of Asia, empowering as many children as possible.

Vivienne, who also pioneered #Askthekidscampaign, believes in helping children discover and unveil their unique super powers, and being there for fellow parents to help guide their children in their journey of finding purpose.

UNREAL COMPANY, led by Seoul National University graduate, entrepreneur Byron Kwon Choong Do, is the founder of the largest escape room chain – Sherlock Holmes Escape Room in South Korea since 2016. As a leader of offline gamification, UNREAL COMPANY has worked with big names like Netflix, Hyundai Motors, LG U+, government institutions and many more.

Email: kidsintheroomofficial@gmail.com

Company: Kids In The Room (Singapore)

Contact: Vivienne Tan

Website: kidsintheroom.sg