New $1,000 Stimulus Check for Americans: Find Out Who's Eligible to Get Additional Payment

Social media, in the last few days might have spread various rumors about a fourth stimulus check being disbursed by the federal government, specifically a check amounting to $2,500 on July 30. Many Americans were quite disappointed by the news but here's another announcement that can please the teachers. Americans in seven states may get a surprise $1,000 stimulus check if they are a teacher.

Educators in Georgia, Florida, California, Colorado, Tennessee and Texas will pocket $1,000 as a "thank you" for working during the Covid-19 crisis after Michigan rolled out $500 bonuses to teachers in February, according to The Sun.

Stimulus Check to boost Morale after Working through COVID

CNET, an American media website says that the state and local governments received $350 billion in assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan. Much of that aid will go to schools, with some states deciding to pay their teachers and other school staff a "thank you" bonus of up to $1,000. Teachers are getting stimulus funds handed out as a "thank you" bonus, to improve morale.

Georgia Was the Quickest Off the Blocks in Terms of This New Effort

State officials OK'd these $1,000 "thank you" bonuses to nearly all 230,000 school employees in the state, reported technology-influenced website BGR. Including teachers, per a Wall Street Journal report, as well as aides, custodians, bus drivers and more. The tab for those bonuses topped $230 million, which was around 35% of the $660.6 million that Georgia got in federal coronavirus stimulus money.

What about Other States?

AS.com reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed a similar payout to educators in March as part of the state's budget which was passed in June. Around 175,000 Florida teachers and 3,600 principals will receive a $1,000 "thank you" bonus. However, the state's 120,000 school staff members wouldn't get the payment, according to a press release.

The Berkeley Unified School District in California is set to give at least $2.8million in stimulus as a "thank you" to educators, which includes a 3.5 percent bonus for the next school year, plus a 1 percent pay raise.

Meanwhile, school staff in The Great Lake State also pocketed $250 checks as part of the "MI Classroom Heroes Grants" plan in February. Elsewhere, Hawaii's Democratic Gov David Ige scuppered lawmakers' attempts to send out $2,200 cash after he vetoed their bill, however.

Other proposals for one-time bonuses or pay increases have been proposed or implemented by school districts in California, Colorado, Tennessee and Texas. However, using money from the covid-19 funds has drawn the ire of some parents and questions over whether the money is being used appropriately.

A Current Change.org Petition is Trending on Social Media

There have been three rounds of stimulus payments since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, neither the White House nor Congress has approved a fourth stimulus round of direct relief as of right now. People are signing petitions for a fourth stimulus check, including one that is closing in on 2.7 million signatures.

Many Americans are demanding the fourth stimulus check of $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for children on a monthly basis for the remainder of the pandemic. The petition notes that "the recovery hasn't reached many Americans" and points to the need for immediate checks and recurring payments so that "we can keep our heads above water."