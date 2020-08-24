Netflix drama series Never Have I Ever is renewed for another season, and the second season is sure to reveal a lot more about the teen student Devi Vishwakumar. The show creators shared the renewal news on Twitter by posting a video of the lead cast members Zoom chat. The clip featured actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, actress Lee Rodriguez, actor Jaren Lewison, actress Ramona Young, actress Poorna Jagannathan, actor Darren Barnet, and actress Richa Moorjani.

The video begins with a chat between Ramakrishnan and Rodriguez. Gradually, all the other cast members join in and start commenting on Ramakrishnan's new hairstyle. After a while, Ramakrishnan manages to inform her co-stars that the show is renewed for a new season.

The actors soon get excited to hear the renewal news. The clip ends with a small teaser that hints at the show's return next year. Probably, the drama series will be back with its second season in the first half of 2021.

Who are the Returning Cast Members of Never Have I Ever Season 2?

The actors who are confirmed to return to the show in the new sequel include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, and Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong.

The followers of this Netflix original series are waiting for John McEnroe to return as a narrator again in the new season. But the show creators are yet to confirm his casting. Still, the viewers could get to hear him again through the drama since the player has expressed his interest in returning to the show.

What to expect in Never Have I Ever Season 2?

The production team has not shared any details about the story for the second season. But actress Ramakrishnan teased a lot on the plate for her character in the upcoming season. "I'm just excited to see where the story goes. It's the ultimate 'what's next' for me. Honestly, every day is a 'what's next' for me," the actress told Variety.

The followers of this Netflix original series will have to wait a little longer to find out what lies ahead for Devi and her friends. The second season is also expected to address the love triangle between Devi, Ben, and Paxton. It will be interesting to find out who will manage to impress the Indian American teen in season 2.