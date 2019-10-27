Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never forgotten her roots no matter where she is. The "Quantico" star has always made sure she remembers where she comes from and has always taken pride in her culture. The actress is widely known in both Bollywood and Hollywood industries. Mrs Jonas who is admired globally has continued to celebrate Indian festivals in spite of being away from home. Her love for Indian festivals clearly reflects in the pictures she has posted, of late. Recently, the actress shared the pictures of her celebrating "Karva Chauth" along with her husband, Nick Jonas. This was her first Karva Chauth after marriage and these pictures are beyond adorable!

The power couple looks joyful and seems to be in deeply in love! The actress has now shared some photographs of the Diwali celebrations along with her husband and friends. This Diwali is her first Diwali at her husband's place. Priyanka Chopra has captioned this picture, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours... दीपावाली की शुभकामनाएँ।। #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity. Nick Jonas has always been supportive of his wife's ventures and has always shown how much he respects his wife. He celebrated Karva Chauth and dedicated a post for his wife in which he showered immense love and admiration for his wife and the Indian culture.

The "Sucker" singer is seen enjoying with his wife during these celebrations and the couple is setting goals and they are showing the world that people from different cultures can get along well and can live in peace and harmony. They provide proof that a marriage between people from different countries can be successful even if a huge cultural difference exists. In his Karva Chauth post, he wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick Jonas is surely a perfect definition of a supportive and loving husband.