Neuralink: Elon Musk Set to Reveal More Info on Latest Work at His Brain Implant Company

There will soon be critical revelations about the work being done at Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink.

Elon Musk has said he will reveal more information on what Neuralink is doing on November 30. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, however, did not provide any additional details on what Neuralink is going to showcase.

Musk's cryptic tweet read: "Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30".

According to IANS, Neuralink's implant is designed to record and stimulate brain activity, which Musk has stated could help people address conditions such as obesity. Musk claims that Neuralink's brain chips will one day make humans hyper-intelligent and let paralysed people walk again.

The brain chips were implanted in monkeys' brains during a series of tests at the University of California, Davis.

The brain-machine interface company Neuralink is also preparing to launch clinical trials that will implant brain chips in humans.

Since launching publicly in 2017, Neuralink has demoed its brain implant in pigs and monkeys.

The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), using a "sewing machine-like" device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently that Musk's Neuralink is unlikely to be widely used for 10 to 15 years since "normal people" will not want to have immature technology implanted in their brains.

Speaking to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Zuckerberg joked that he believes "normal people" would probably not want a Neuralink implant until the technology is mature.