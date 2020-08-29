When you have determination and faith, there is nothing that can stop you from becoming a successful person. Overcoming all the hurdles in life, Jean Paul Schoor became a household name in the field of network marketing. Born in the municipality of Neunkirchen Seekscheid in Germany, Jean's childhood witnessed the financial crisis after his parents got separated at the age of 3. As a child, he was a great soccer player and started playing the sport while he was 5. During school, he was bullied and was not a bright student.

As a result, his attention got diverted from studies to wrong activities like smoking and drinking. However, at the age of 15, this young boy was motivated by one of his teachers to discover his passion. He worked hard to get good grades and he even earned an apprenticeship as a vehicle mechatronics engineer. He did not have a long run there and was terminated from the training due to less attendance at the vocational school. Schoor did not give up and kept trying until he got a training session at Bosch Service in Siegburg.

"I understood it during my training that a job can never make a person happy. My uncle at the end of my apprenticeship gave me life advice which I am following today as well. He said to work regularly and not think about weekends. I found the purpose of my life and at the age of 19, I got a diploma degree in mechanical engineering", said Jean. During that time, he simultaneously did part-time jobs to earn his livelihood. Jean was keen to get into federal and he even cleared all the exams for it. The unfortunate ligament injury saw his plan being failed.

The young man again felt discouraged but little did he know that he was destined to do great in life. He took a break and traveled to Thailand and Turkey where he spent 6 months learning about other people and their traditions. It was during that time he got to know how to make a 7-figure income through network marketing. At the age of 22, Jean established his marketing company which saw substantial growth in the market after a year. In a time of 3 years, he got clients not only from Germany but in different countries of the world.

Enjoying his dream life, the entrepreneur is a motivation for all the budding business minds. He has given multiple speeches and interviews in an audience of 35,000 people. Moreover, he had his interview along with the most successful network marketing trainer Eric Worre. With a team of almost 7000 sales partners from Canada, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, Holland, and Thailand, the network marketer is growing strong and seems to be unstoppable. He aims to build a network of a million people by the next 5 years and educate more people about the concept of network marketing.