Netherlands vs Turkey Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match Online in US, UK and India

The Netherlands will face Turkey in the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The Netherlands advanced to the quarterfinals after a commanding 3-0 victory over Romania, while Turkey shocked Austria with a 2-1 win in the round of 16. Ronald Koeman's Dutch team is in excellent form and will present a formidable challenge to Turkey.

However, Turkey has the potential to pull off an upset. Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz have been standout performers for Turkey in this tournament. For the Oranje, players like Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, and Xavi Simons have delivered strong performances. Netherlands and Turkey could provide one of the most memorable encounters.

Exciting Contest Expected

The Netherlands' nervy qualification in third place in their group was followed by their best performance of Euro 2024 so far, achieving a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Romania in the last round.

Turkey, one of the most entertaining teams to watch in Germany, dominated their round of 16 match against Austria but narrowly secured a 2-1 win in the end.

The Dutch were far from impressive in the group stage, suffering a sloppy defeat to Austria and drawing a dull goalless game with France. However, Ronald Koeman's team has rebounded at the right moment as the tournament enters its knockout phase.

A convincing win over Romania, with goals from Cody Gakpo and a brace from Donyell Malen, has boosted the Oranje's confidence ahead of the quarterfinals. However, they now face an equally confident team and their enthusiastic supporters.

Turkey's credibility was questioned after a heavy defeat to Portugal in the group stage, but they made a surprising run to the last eight by knocking out an in-form Austria, who were emerging as dark horses themselves.

The Turks have now taken on Austria's dark horse status and could be on track to reach the semifinals for only the second time in their history.

When and Where

The Netherlands vs Turkey Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, Jul 6 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (July 7).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Netherlands vs Turkey Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Netherlands vs Turkey Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Netherlands vs Turkey Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Netherlands vs Turkey Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Netherlands vs Turkey Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.