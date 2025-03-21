Netherlands vs Spain Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Online in the US, UK and India

The Netherlands are gearing up to host Spain in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in Rotterdam, with both teams aiming to gain the upper hand before the second leg. The highly anticipated quarter-final clash sees the Netherlands and Spain battle it out over two legs, with the winner set to take on either Croatia or France in the semi-finals.

Both sides will be desperate to secure a favorable result ahead of the return fixture. Ronald Koeman's Dutch squad has shown inconsistency in recent performances but still managed to secure second place in Group A3 of the Nations League. The Spaniards is in top form and will be tough to beat.

Both Team Aim to Take Advantage

Since their UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final defeat to England, the Oranje have earned nine points from six matches, including an away loss to Germany and a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With the first leg taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands have the opportunity to build momentum and set themselves up for a strong finish in the competition. Koeman will be hoping for a solid result at home before traveling to Spain for the decisive second leg.

Meanwhile, defending Nations League champions Spain arrive in Rotterdam in top form. As the reigning European titleholders, Luis de la Fuente's squad boasts an impressive record of 23 wins, three draws, and only two losses since he took charge in December 2022.

Regardless, Spain are in capable hands with Luis de la Fuente, who now aims to add the European Championship to his growing list of achievements. The Spanish squad has been in brilliant form throughout their Nations League campaign, securing 16 out of a possible 18 points to comfortably top their group.

As they prepare for their trip to Rotterdam, Spain will look to maintain their strong momentum, with de la Fuente hoping to extend their winning streak to six matches. However, they will be up against a Dutch side that has proven to be a tough opponent. Spain has not beaten the Netherlands in regular time since 1983, when they won in a European qualifier in Seville.

When and Where

The Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, March 20, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 21).

How to Livestream

United States: The Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: The Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will eb aired live on Premier Sports. The match game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.