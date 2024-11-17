Netherlands vs Hungary Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The Netherlands and Hungary, tied with five points each in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League, will face off in a decisive match at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday. After their 1-1 draw in October, the winner of this showdown in Amsterdam—if one emerges—will secure a spot in the quarter-finals, joining Germany, who have already qualified.

The Netherlands kicked off their campaign with an impressive 5-2 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but that result did not set the tone for their subsequent matches. They are now winless in their last three games in the competition, yet their destiny remains in their hands ahead of November's fixtures.

Must-Win Match for Netherlands

After consecutive draws against Germany and upcoming opponents Hungary, Ronald Koeman's side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Germany in their latest Group 3 encounter. A 64th-minute goal from Jamie Leweling, making his debut for the Mannschaft, sealed the loss for the Dutch.

Despite their inconsistent performances, the Netherlands sit second in the group standings with five points from a possible 12, edging Hungary on goal difference. However, head-to-head records take priority in breaking ties.

With Bosnia-Herzegovina trailing by four points at the bottom of the group, the Netherlands can secure a place in the knockout stage by defeating Hungary on Saturday. A loss, however, would eliminate their top-two chances and leave them vulnerable to relegation to League B.

Victory over Hungary would also make their November 19 match against Bosnia meaningless, and Koeman's team has a strong home record in the Nations League, having failed to score in just one match—a 1-0 loss to Italy in 2020.

When and Where

The Netherlands vs Hungary UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Nov 16 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 17).

How to Livestream

United States: The Netherlands vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Netherlands vs Hungary UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Netherlands vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Netherlands vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.