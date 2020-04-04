The confirmed death toll from the COVID-19 disease in the Netherlands has risen by 164 to 1,651, health authorities said on Saturday.

As per the National Institute for Health (RIVM), the total number of infections had increased by 6 percent to 16,627 over the past 24 hours.

The actual number of deaths and infections is higher than the official figure due to a lack of widespread testing for the coronavirus, the RIVM has said.

Currently there are 1,131,713 infection cases globally while the death toll crossed 59,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)