Those who love mysterious stories will be happy because Netflix's Spanish show 'High Seas Season 2' will be streaming on Netflix. The 'High Seas Season 2' is nothing what it seems in the mysterious transatlantic that hides a secret in each cabin and where the only thing certain is that nobody can escape.

Cast from previous season Ivana Baquero, Alejandra Onieva and Jon Kortajarena will remain as the key players in the coming season. Also, a new cast has been formed by Claudia Traisac, Antonio Reyes, Chiqui Delgado, and Pepe Barroso, among others.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the second season of High Seas, where unknown passengers, new mysteries and unlikely theories embark on the barbara de Braganza while it changes the course to continue, but still passengers arrive at the final destination? that still remains just a question mark, and to answer that wait and watch the season 2.

High Sea Season 1 was produced by Bambu Producciones, created by Ramon Campos and Gema R Neira, who also are and executive producer along with Teresa Fernandez Valdes. Bu the new Second Season is being directed by Lino Escalera and Manuel Gomez Pereira.The series is a mystery as well as a melodrama. "We want new ways to channel this melodrama, so while 'Gran Hotel' was Melodrama and mystery, 'High Seas' will be a mystery with melodrama, said Ramón Campos. High Seas Season 2 will premiere next November 22 on Netflix, if you want to unveil the mystery just wait and watch.

Let's remember the story that we have seen so far in the first part -- 'High Sea' is a Spanish mystery thriller with a magnificence of the Titanic and also about a sinister murder that is gone wrong. The story round around two sisters who want to be glorious, and always show their voyage as they reveal the truth and family secrets after a mysterious death happened on the luxury ship which was traveling from Spain to Brazil in the 1940s. Since season 1 has been loved by viewers which have entertained its fans in every possible sense. It will be very interesting to see what season 2 will bring for its lovers.