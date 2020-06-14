Michele Morrone in reel life may look like a lusty person craving for sex onscreen, however, in real life he is known to be a family man. He has impressed the audience with his highly desirable mafia boss character in the film 365 and has left fans drooling over her hot abs which he flaunted in the entire Netflix movie. The film 365 Days on Netflix has swept fans off their feet with some of the most unusual sexual preferences and fetishism.

Fans have gone gaga over the film's hot content since the release of the film online. There's a huge buzz about Morrone on social media for his hot looks. His film continues to get an overwhelming response from the audience. In the film, Michele Morrone plays a kinky "daddy" Don Massimo Torricelli and his character has won millions of fans' hearts. Some have already declared him the new "symbol of sex" in the entertainment industry as per a report in media.

Morrone Is a Family Man

According to reports, on the personal front, Michele Morrone was married to a popular designer Rouba Saadeh in the year 2014. He later got divorced from his wife in 2018, however, he still in touch with her. Both Morrone and Rouba have two sons named Marcudo Morrone and Brado Morrone.

Meanwhile, Morrone has recently shared a sexy photo of himself on Instagram that has taken the internet by storm. In the hot picture, Morrone is seen lazily lying on his bed while closely looking at his camera. The photo has garnered above a million likes and views on the social media platform. According to reports, Michele Morrone is a singer cum actor who was born on October 3, 1990, in Italy's Melegnano. The 29-year-old actor had studied theatre at the Teatro Fraschini Di Pavia.