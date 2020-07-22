Sydney Sweeney, the actress who starred in Netflix series 'Everything Sucks', has taken the internet by storm with her latest lingerie photos. Unlike many, the actress is trending for her sizzling avatar. According to reports, the beautiful actress in a series of stories on social media showed off her new lingerie collections from Savage x Fenty. The hot HBO's 'Sharp Objects' actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted three video clips in which she is seen donning the barely-there lingeries by Rihanna looking smoking hot.

In the first video, Sydney rocked pink lacey lingerie paired with a white blue-printed bra. Soon after her post went public, there was a buzz on social media about her looks and the pictures and video clips went viral instantly on Twitter and other social media platforms. Well, several Instagram users saw the pictures and videos and wondered who this beautiful lady was.

One of the users tweeted, "Sydney Sweeney's t***ies watching everyone tweet about them." Well, Sweeney liked the attention and chose to retweet the tweet saying "dead hahahhhaha." Another fan wrote, "Sydney Sweeney is so pretty. She on my list of pretty women I wanna hug." Well, the diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in those Rihanna's lingerie.

The American actress is known to have been born and raised in Spokane, Washington. The 22-year-old actress is also a trained MMA fighter, who has made a mark with shows like 90210', 'Criminal Minds', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'In the Vault' and 'Pretty Little Liars'.

She played recurring roles in the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale in 2018 and the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects the same year. She also starred in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria and played a cameo in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.