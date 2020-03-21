While people around the world are observing a quarantine period during the COVID-19 pandemic season, it isn't very easy for those who are quite the social person. However, to keep the enthusiasm and positivity going on in life, one needs to keep themselves occupied and entertained.

So, here's a list of some of the most popular Netflix series or shows to make you feel alive and keep you busy until everything gets back to what we call it normal.

Netflix shows to watch in March and April:

Romance - One of the most popular and latest Netflix romantic film, Fifty Shades Freed is now available on the platform for those who love wild romance. The film is among the top 10 watched films since it got aired on the platform. Directed by James Foley, the American erotic drama stars Dakota Johnson on the shoes of Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as the hot Christian Grey.

Horror - October Faction is a new release on Netflix that has already grabbed a lot of attention from the users. This series according to Netflix is kind of witty, scary and ominous. For now, only one season is out and critics have given a rating of 7/10. This series is best for horror as well as sci-fi fans.

Thriller - Money Heist, an original Spanish thriller with English subtitles currently has three seasons. The crime drama series created by Álex Pina is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The series stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokio, Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo among others. Recently, the makers of the series officially confirmed the making of Money Heist Season 4.

Comedy - Next week Netflix is all set to release the series 'What a girl wants'. Well, that is what absolutely guys don't know. So if you are curious about what your girl wants that this series should definitely be the next on your Netflix list. Starring Amanda Bynes and Colin Firth, the series will give you a stomach ache to laugh.