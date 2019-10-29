Netflix is all set to release one more animated short film from two times Oscar-winning and three times Emmy winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The name of the short film will be "Sitara: Let Girls Dream." The short film will narrate the story of a 14 years girl named 'Pari' who dreams of being a pilot, but the society in which she lives doesn't allow her to dream.

Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy says that "Young girls everywhere still face considerable hurdles in achieving their dreams. 'Sitara' embodies that struggle, it is the story of Pari, a young girl who dreams of becoming a pilot and is robbed of it". she added what she feels about the film and she says "SITARA is more than a film, It is a movement that we want to start across the world, that encourages parents to invest in their girls' dreams, freeing their daughters from the burdens of an early marriage".

See what more it hides behind the scene and what the director has to say:

Chinoy's works majorly highlight women's experiences of inequality. She is the only female director to win two Academy Awards by the age of 37, and her work has been screened around the world. Her major works 'A girl in the River: The price for forgiveness (HBO) about honor killing in Pakistan won the 2015 Oscar for Best Short Documentary. The saving Face won Oscar in 2012 for Best short Documentary.

Music for SITARA has been composed by Grammy and Emmy Awards Winning composer Laura Karpman and has been financed and produced by VICE Studios

Have a look at the trailer of the film.

"Thanks to the universal language of animation, Sitara will help girls everywhere to dream and to soar," said Steinem.

'SITARA: Let Girls Dream' will join a growing slate of Netflix animated titles for families, which will include feature films Klaus from Sergio Pablos as well as The Willoughbys from Kits Pearn and Over The moon from Glen Keane in 2020.