Loaded with all kinds of content, Netflix is ready to release the new Indian movie "House Arrest". Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar will be in the lead role and Jim Sarbh and Barkha Singh will also be seen in the film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Sumit Basu.

Have a look at the trailer of the movie.

Just as the name of the movie "House Arrest" suggests, it is a story of a man named Karan who locks himself in the house for months. The whole movie tells us that why and how he locks himself in the house, what all challenges he faces inside the house, and also what are the things he encounters when he came out of his house after a month.

"I'm playing the role of Pinky. She is a unique character in the story. I'm glad that I got the opportunity to play this part. It was something I have never done before, so everything became so exciting and challenging that I enjoyed doing it. I am looking forward to the reaction of the viewers for the film" said Brakha Singh.

'House Arrest' was first announced back in April alongside nine other films. That includes titles such as police drama Clas of '83, Anthology Ghost Stories, sexual drama freedom, rape and guilty, thriller Mrs. Serial Killer and many more.

The lead actor Fazal says: "Honestly, the idea of staying indoors is definitely daunting and haunting. I wouldn't want to toot my own horn yet because I have been indoors on this one. Let's see what happens when it gets out."

House Arrest will be out on November 15 on Netflix worldwide. It has been rated "18+" and has been produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish of India Stories.