Netflix had a great year in 2019 and was even unfazed by the few stumbles the company faced with the launch of Disney Plus and other competitors. But the streaming service is looking ahead and has already come prepared for 2020.

Netflix US has added more than 124 new titles from January 1, 2020

Earlier this week on Wednesday, many Netflix users were left surprised after coming across a huge new gallery of licensed content (film & TV). For those unaware, usually, the streaming service launches a list of new content due to several IP license renewals at the start of the month.

So far, Netflix has added over 124 new titles as per What's on Netflix for the US region and estimates would differ for other regions but it also comes with 14 new TV series as well. The new additions are filled with binge-worthy classic titles such as Stuart Little, The Lord of the Rings, etc.

No more 'Friends' on Netflix but other new shows to look forward to

Netflix isn't entirely depending on licensed content as well, as earlier data/survey showed. Last year saw an increase in the number of Netflix originals released and that will also be the case for 2020. Few movies to look forward to this year are Army of the Dead (directed by Zack Snyder), Bright 2, Altered Carbon: Resleeved (anime), Awake, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Thunder Force, etc.

In 2019, Netflix pulled in a huge fanbase after it picked up the cancelled Lucifer TV series to produce two more new seasons. The streaming service will see a spike in its viewers when the final Lucifer season 5 is released as a two-parter later this year.

Meanwhile, Many would have already noticed than the hit sitcom 'Friends' is no longer airing on Netflix. Frustrated fans have also shared their concerns on social media since no other SVOD platform has the TV series on their catalogue. The classic series will soon be available on HBO Max.

Fortunately, Netflix won't be fretting over its loss since the company has already signed a multi-year deal with Nickelodeon for rich new content. This is just the start as Disney Plus and others are also working on developing several projects from their own IPs.