A lot of movies on Netflix have helped people at the time of the coronavirus crisis keep themselves entertained. However, the film titled 365 Days which actually sounds like a mission for something meaningful is a disappointment to viewers. The Netflix movie is all about how a person sexually assaults a girl after kidnapping her.

As the show begins, the male protagonist Massimo (Michele Morrone) forces a flight attendant on his private jet to perform oral sex on him. Soon after the sequence, within another five minutes, a character Laura (Anna Maria Sielucka), the female protagonist in the film, is kidnapped by Massimo. Later, he informs her that he will have her parents killed if she tries to escape. The film is too predictable as Laura does try to escape. She runs into Massimo when he executes a former member of his criminal family for luring young girls into sex work, which actually seems to be an attempt to make him seem redeemable; however, he isn't.

The next day, Laura gets a nice breakfast and a shopping spree starts with Massimo. Later, Laura gets forcefully seduced by Massimo on the way to Rome. Without any distraction once again the next sequence is way more seductive and disturbing. Massimo chains Laura to the bed while he hires a prostitute to perform oral sex on him. In the meantime, Laura is forced to watch the whole pornographic episode of Massimo.

In another sequence, towards the end of the episode, a member of a rival family tries to rape Laura, who gets knocked off from Massimo's yacht as he blames her for it. Again showing his empathy, he pulls her out of the seawater as she lay unconscious.

Surprisingly, she recovers from yet another fainting spell, which she did in almost every sequence of the episode. She finally loses herself to Massimo and has sex, which seems more like mediocre porn in a seven-minute never-ending sequence that Netflix has ever shown.